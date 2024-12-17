Schools

Increased police presence at some CT schools Thursday due to threat

Connecticut State Police said there will be an increased police presence at schools in the northwest corner of the state on Thursday.

Troopers said they recently learned of a non-specific written threat in New Hartford.

The threat wasn't directed toward any specific location in town, but it referenced Thursday, Dec. 19 as the date of the potential incident, according to police.

State police said they plan to have an increased presence around schools in the Northwest Region 7 area.

Authorities said the security measure is being done out of an abundance of caution. No additional information was immediately available.

