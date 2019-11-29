FIRST ALERT: Snow Moves In Sunday Afternoon

What to Know SNOW: The northwest hills can expect as much as 5" to 10" with totals lowering as we move toward the southeast and coast.

TIMING: Storm starts late Sunday morning. Snow comes in two rounds - Sunday midday to afternoon, and Monday afternoon and evening.

TRAVEL IMPACT: A mix of snow, sleet and rain will make for slippery roads during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a winter storm Sunday into Monday.

An area of low pressure will track to the south of Connecticut bringing with it heavy snow, sleet, and even rain for parts of Connecticut.

We expect snow to overspread the state late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the state away from the immediate shoreline.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Windham County starting Sunday into Tuesday morning.

Another Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for coastal Fairfield Country from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The latest computer guidance suggests that inland Connecticut could be dealing with primarily snow and sleet while shoreline communities should expect a mixture of snow, sleet, and a change to rain.

The Northwest Hills can expect the most snow, with 5 to 10 inches predicted. We're expecting 3 to 5 inches through the middle of the state, and 1 to 3 inches along the shoreline.

The snow will begin midday and early afternoon Sunday and quickly change to sleet and rain at the coast. Inland a prolonged period of snow and sleet is expected as well as freezing rain.

The ice amounts should be relatively minor and we're not expected widespread tree or power line issues.

This worst travel conditions are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. Lighter precipitation and slightly warmer temperatures should improve road conditions somewhat for Monday morning.

Right now you can make sure the shovel and snow blower is ready to go. We will continue to fine tune the forecast and provide updates as new information comes in.