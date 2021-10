Connecticut State Police said injuries are reported in a car crash on Route 8 in Torrington and the highway remains shut down at this time.

Officials said the highway is closed between exits 46 and 45 south. The accident was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to police.

#CTTraffic RT 8 southbound between Exit 46 and 45 in Torrington is shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 9, 2021

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. It is unclear how long the highway will remain closed.

Officials remain at the scene investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.