Injuries Reported in I-95 Crash in Old Lyme

CT Department of Transportation

Connecticut State Police said injuries were reported after a multi-car crash on Interstate 95 South in Old Lyme.

The crash happened at approximately 8:10 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said.

Troopers responded to the southbound side of the highway, which was fully closed between exits 71 and 70. The highway has since reopened.

It's unclear how many people were injured but state police said the injuries appear to be minor.

