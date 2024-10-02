Iran missile attacks on Israel impacting families with Connecticut ties

The missile attacks on Israel are also affecting families here at home. Many all over the state are worried about loved ones there with one Connecticut family sheltering during the attack.

“I heard explosions, and I was like, 'oh my god, my family's upstairs like I have to go get them,” Sarah Schwimmer said.

She took quick action getting her family in shelter in Tel Aviv as Iran began shooting missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the country targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. The family who’s originally from Hamden hunkered down in an underground bomb shelter.

“All of a sudden the sirens started, and they went more and more and more and I just see the whole building just start to come downstairs,” Schwimmer said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Her father Dan Schwimmer says the entire apartment complex was able to stay safe. He says they could hear missiles being intercepted and falling from the sky.

“When we were down there, and it must’ve hit not too far from here. The whole building shook,” he said.

Back in Connecticut the attacks caused worries for families in the Greater Hartford area.

“So many people here have relatives. Some of my staff have relatives and children who are in Israel right now,” David Waren, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

He says there were anxious moments for many in the Jewish community.

“You had the entire country running into bomb shelters. Really 10 million people in bomb shelters. It’s a miracle no one was seriously injured,” Waren said.

He says the attacks comes at what’s supposed to be a cheerful time with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, coming up. Waren says the people of Israel are resolute.

“There’s an ethos of immediately picking up and dusting off and going on with life. Not be cowed by terrorists,” he said.

An ethos the Schwimmer family is taking to heart.

“The only thing we can do is to be strong continue to be strong. We are all here together. We will help each other. Am Yisrael Chai,” Sarah Schwimmer said.