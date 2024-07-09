State police dispose of homemade object resembling grenade in Ansonia

State police have disposed of an item that resembled a grenade that was found Tuesday near a public works facility in Ansonia.

The item was found near the facility on North Division Street around 8:30 a.m., according to Ansonia police.

The facility was closed while police examined the object.

The fire marshal and Connecticut State Police are investigated the object and determined it was homemade and contained an unknown material.

According to police, there is no danger to the public and the public works facility will reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m.