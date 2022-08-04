Plainville

J. Timothy's Taverne to Close Early Thursday Because of Heat

J Timothys Tavern
Thursday is another hot day and J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe.  

A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday will feel like 100 to 104 degrees in parts of the state.

J Timothy's Taverne said that as hot as it is outside, it’s hotter in the kitchen, so they are closing at 4 p.m.

Temperatures in the 90s are expected to continue through the weekend and the restaurant is advising customers to check its Facebook page and website for updates.

