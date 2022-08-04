Temperatures Will Feel Like 100-104 Degrees, Heat Advisories Issued

The temperatures will feel like 100 to 104 degrees for many people across Connecticut Thursday afternoon and a heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday.

The temperatures on Friday will feel like 95 to 100 degrees.

The temperatures will be in the 90s all weekend and into early next week and there will be high humidity.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scattered storms are possible Friday through Tuesday and these storms will bring some torrential rain.