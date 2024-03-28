Sen. Joe Lieberman remembered as trailblazing politician within Jewish community

Tributes continue to pour in for former Senator Joe Lieberman. The 82-year-old died Wednesday following complications from a fall.

While he’s known for his politics, he’s also a trailblazer for the Jewish community.

A trailblazing Jewish leader, Joe Lieberman not only set new political heights for the Jewish community, but was also a man of deep faith as an Orthodox Jew.

“He was always able to maintain his religious tenants, observance and yet carry out his duty.”

David Waren, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, knew Lieberman personally. He said the senator was known to be a strict observer of the Sabbath and adjusted his routine for important senate votes.

“He would walk miles to the U.S. Senate in order to cast his vote to be there and at the same time to maintain his observance,” Waren said.

Waren said the senator’s nomination during the 2000 election as the first Jewish candidate on a major party presidential ticket was a watershed moment.

“It spoke to minorities across America that that really saw the opportunity and the equality in his nomination,” he said.

Rabbi Joseph Gopin with the Chabad House of Greater Hartford said the late senator was a frequent guest at the synagogue as an invited speaker.

“He has a beautiful way to express himself and understood the principles of Judaism,” he said.

Lieberman had an independent streak, working with Republicans and sometimes bucking his own Democratic Party. Gopin said his deep faith was a significant reason.

“He never compromised on his principles. He was a tremendous listener. An inspiration to many people,” Gopin said.

Waren said the senator’s defining legacy will be his work in the Senate.

“He was bipartisan and followed the path of justice and righteousness. And that probably is, in many ways, one of his defining characteristics,” he said.