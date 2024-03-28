President Biden remembers former CT Sen. Joe Lieberman as faithful leader

President Joe Biden is remembering former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman after his sudden passing on Wednesday.

In a statement, Biden said he and Lieberman served together in the U.S. Senate for 20 years.

"He was principled, steadfast and unafraid to stand up for what he thought was right. He was a friend," Biden said.

The president said Lieberman had a fierce spirit of independence and is the essence of the American story. Biden went on to say that Lieberman was the grandson of immigrants, his dad ran a small business and he was the first in his family to graduate from college.

Lieberman attended law school, and he quickly left his law firm job for a life in public service.

"Joe believed in a shared purpose of serving something bigger than ourselves. He lived the values of his faith as he worked to repair the wounds of the world. And he did so with his beloved family by his side – his dear Hadassah, and his wonderful children and grandchildren," Biden said.

Biden noted that Lieberman acted as a leader in the state's legislature, as Attorney General and as a committed Senate colleague. He also championed the environment, gun safety and reproductive freedom, according to Biden.

"He wrote landmark legislation repealing discriminatory restrictions on LGBTQ Americans serving in our military. He played a key role in the creation of the Department of Homeland Security in the wake of 9/11. And his historic bid for the Vice Presidency, as the first Jewish candidate on a major party ticket, took our nation one step closer to realizing the full promise of America," Biden continued.

The funeral for Lieberman will be held on Friday morning in Stamford. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on March 29 at Congregation Agudath Sholom, at 301 Strawberry Hill Ave.

