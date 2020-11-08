Joey Garlic's in Newington Temporarily Closed Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Joey Garlic's in Newington is temporarily closed due to a positive COVID-19 test, the restaurant said.

The restaurant's Manchester location is not affected by the closure and will remain open.

"Throughout the years, our success has been due to the dedication of our staff and our loyal customers and we would like to thank you all for your understanding and support as we work through these challenging times," owners Anthony and Gary said in a statement.

It is unclear how long the closure will be in effect for.