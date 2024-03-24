Johnny's Jog for Charity brings West Hartford community together year after year

St.Patrick's Day might be over, but in West Hartford's Blue Back Square, dozens of people were celebrating the luck of the Irish.

"We've been coming to this event for a number of years now," said Alyssa Horrall, of West Hartford.

The event was Johnny's Jog for Charity, an Irish-themed 5K. People not only wore green, but some also came in costume.

"This is probably the one 5K I do a year, just to keep it going. Keep it alive," said David Hielbrunn, of West Hartford.

The race stepped off at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, but there were a number of activities for participants to enjoy beforehand, including live music and Irish step dancing.

There was also an inflatable gaga pit, a man in stilts, and a couple of mascots walking around.

Johnny's Jog for Charity is both a festival and 5K that honors the life of John Moran, who died at just 9 years old in 2016 from a rare genetic condition called Wieacker Wolff Syndrome.

"He was such a happy kid and always had a smile on his face, regardless of what he was up against," said his mother, Laura Moran.

Moran says her son wasn't able to walk or talk. She started Johnny's Jog in 2011, choosing the month of March to bring the community together because of her own Irish roots.

"It honors Johnny in such a positive way. Year after year. And now that he's gone, emotionally, that's just so fulfilling," said Moran.

She says the event benefits local non-profit children's organizations in Connecticut. To date, it has raised more than $800,000 dollars for children and families in need.