Tensions are rising as a protest over the death of George Floyd winds down, with protesters clashing with Boston police in Downtown Crossing on Sunday evening.

Police said protesters are throwing rocks and bricks at officers along Tremont Street. Glass bottles and frozen water bottles were also thrown at officers in the area of Winter and Washington streets. One Boston police officer was escorted out of Downtown Crossing clutching their head and one cruiser was set on fire.

The National Guard was called in around 10:30 p.m. to help disperse the crowds.

After hours of peaceful protests, a Boston police cruiser has been set on fire downtown.

"Those now protesting in the streets of Boston have surrendered the moral high ground as efforts to hurt and harm police officers continue to intensify in our city," Boston police said on Twitter. "Men and women of BPD doing their best to restore order and keep the peace."

Protesters broke a glass door at an apartment building in Downtown Crossing. Several Boston police cruisers and storefronts were vandalized. There were also reports of looting at a Men's Warehouse store in the area and potted plants overturned outside Macy's.

Fires were also being set in Boston Common, and the walls and staircase outside the State House were vandalized with spraypaint.

After hours of a peaceful march, protestors turned on police around 9 p.m. Sunday.

There was no immediate information on arrests, but several people were seen being led off in handcuffs by police. At least one civilian was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

Mayor Marty Walsh thanked Boston police for their professionalism, while blasting those who caused a peaceful day to turn violent.

"I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message," he said on Twitter. "If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community.

Thousands of protesters marched to the Massachusetts State House on Sunday, adding their voices to the outrage across the nation.

The protesters, many wearing masks, held signs and called for reforms following the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck until he stopped breathing.

The march, the day's second wave of protests, began at around 6:30 p.m., with demonstrators heading to the State House from Roxbury, Chinatown and the South End.

Chants of "No justice, no peace" and, simply, "Floyd," rang through the streets as throngs of protesters made their way to Beacon Hill.

"I'm a black woman... and I have a son, so my prayers are different," one woman told NBC10 Boston. "I just want to be out here to represent, to make sure me -- as a black mom -- we got to stand for something.

"I'm not for the racism and violence anymore," she said.

"I am here to stand up against police brutality," another woman said. "I am here for my black friends, my black family members, my black daughter... I am here to do what's right and not stay quiet."

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, among the crowd of protesters, told NBC Sports Boston's A. Sherrod Blakely, "We won't stop until we get justice."

Earlier, many protesters gathered near City Hall around 3 p.m. Many were dressed in black and appeared to be practicing social distancing. Some held signs with messages including, "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe," "Enough is enough" and "How many more?"

After departing City Hall, the demonstrators marched through the streets -- flanked by police -- and eventually made their way to Boston Common, where many gathered. Some lay on the ground in a symbolic gesture.

In Boston protesters are marching against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A large police presence could be seen in the area.

The protests came two days after protesters clashed with Boston police in the South End, leading to 10 arrests. Those who were arrested are scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Four officers were also hurt Friday night.

"This protest is not meant to be violent, and there is also a possibility police will get involved," organizers said in a post on Facebook. "Be mindful of this, wear unidentifiable clothing, bring lots of water, and be aware that mace and tear gas may be used."

NBC10 Boston spoke with former Boston Police Commissioner William Evans about how he police have handled previous rallies.

Protestors led a march from City Hall Plaza to Boston Common following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breath".

He said it's often the outside groups, and not locals, that cause issues.

"They're just looking for confrontation," Evans said. "Everyone else is there for the right reasons, but there's always some trouble makers who try to lead the crowd down the wrong path."

As the protesters marched, a smaller group gathered at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury for a faith vigil, where they could be heard singing "We shall overcome."

The protests come as demonstrations have erupted across the nation, even as Derek Chauvin, the fired officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck was charged with third-degree murder.

People are protesting across the U.S., including in Boston, after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Numerous protests have taken place in New England, calling for reforms and denounce police violence against black people.

Boston is just one of many cities where protests are happening, including Minneapolis, Denver, New York, Phoenix, Columbus, Albuquerque and Louisville.