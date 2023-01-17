Keeping Full-Time EMS Service in Woodstock a Challenge for Town Budget

The town of Woodstock is discussing whether there's room in the budget to continue 24/7 EMS services. The volunteer fire department said the funding won’t be there after June.

The future of full-time EMS service is in the hands of the Woodstock town budget. Neighbors packed the meeting room where town officials held a public forum to figure out ways to make a budget.

“When you dial 911, you want someone at your house. A fire truck or whatever,” First Selectman Jay Swan said.

The Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association started the service in December and says response times have gone down significantly with 76% of calls getting a response within 15 minutes, up from about 58% the month before.

The department is no longer having to rely on help from neighboring towns.

“Every minute counts when it comes to an emergency regardless of what it is,” Russ Downer, Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association president, said.

It is costing about $263,000 through June with funds depleted after that, which means the town would have to step in. Swan says he likes the results, but decisions must be made, especially with a state mandate.

“It’s been working out very well. But it’s expensive. It’s costs and there’s a state law that requires us to provide that service,” Downer said.

Another constraint is from Proposition 46 - a town ordinance that limits spending. Some neighbors say this needs to change.

“It’s a math problem and it no longer works out. Either fix it or get rid of it but do something,” one resident said.

Swan said the people must eventually decide how much they want to spend for which services.

“Come up with some ideas. Practical ideas on how you can protect people and provide the services that you need,” he said.

Volunteer fire officials say they do appreciate the turnout and would like to continue serving the community in this capacity.

“They showed they have passion in this town like the fire service does. A lot of us volunteer,” Downer said.

Swan said there will be a second follow-up meeting about funding on a date to be determined later.