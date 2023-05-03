Killingly High School Senior Killed in Crash on I-395 in Plainfield

A Killingly High School senior was killed in a single-car crash on I-395 in Plainfield Monday night.

State police responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Monday and found a vehicle off the right side of the road and near the wood line.

They found a female in the car, later identified as 18-year-old Jane Stockford, of East Killingly, according to state police.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Killingly superintendent of schools Robert Angeli sent an email to the school community Tuesday announcing the death of a member of Killingly's High School Class of 2023 in a crash on I-395.

Angeli said the district provided counselors, social workers, and others to help students and staff with the tragic news. He said they will offer additional support at Killingly High School over the coming days.