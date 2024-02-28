Killingly school board starts new review of controversial mascot

The Killingly school board voted to form a committee to look into the Redmen mascot at the high school.

This potentially revives a heated debate that started years ago.

“We have a lot to be proud of in this town. We’re doing a lot of things really well. And I really think we need to build on that and maybe leaving a few things behind that may have made sense in the past but maybe we can do better going forward,” said Ian McDonald of Killingly.

Flash back to five years ago to when the Redmen mascot was changed to the Red Hawks.

Some believed Redmen was offensive while others saw it as a source of community pride.

Months after the switch – and with republicans taking over control of the board – the mascot reverted back to Redmen.

Recently democrats regained the majority.

“I think it would be better to try and find ways to reduce spending and find ways to pay for your essential services then find ways to spend taxpayers money on a party’s personal agenda,” said Tammy Wakefield, Killingly Town Council vice chair.

Killingly’s continued use of a Native American name means it loses out on $94,000 a year from a fund setup by tribes in the state.

Board members weighed in on forming the new committee.

“I think it’s important we get through budget season before we’re doing things like this,” said Kelly Martin, Killingly School Board member.

“The ultimate hope of this committee I hope is to bring a community mascot our students and community is proud of,” said Susan Lannon, Killingly School Board chairperson.

The new committee is going to get going soon and look at various things like financial and how the mascot is used.

It will then make recommendations to the full board.