Lake Compounce Celebrates 177 Years During Opening Weekend

Employees are putting the finishing touches on opening weekend at Lake Compounce.

“For the first 177 guests that come through, we’re giving some prizes and giveaways,” Assistant General Manager Megan Major said.

Despite rain in the forecast, it will not be a complete wash out for the festivities planned.

“All of our rides are going to be open unless they can’t safely operate in the rain,” Major said.

Guests can still enjoy food and games at the amusement park, as well as a bubble dance party with a DJ to commemorate the 177th year.

“It is such an honor to be part of such a historical area,” Major said.

While it might not be the most ideal weather conditions for the first day, park-goers have plenty to look forward to during the season.

For the first time since the 90s, the amusement park is bringing back large scale concerts with a floating stage on the lake during Memorial Day Weekend. Click here to see the concert line-up.

“It’s amazing, we love concerts, our guests love it, they keep asking us to bring it back, so we put it on the lake,” Major said. “We have some notable acts like Cee Lo Green, Jerrod Niemann is playing on Sunday that opening weekend and we’re starting off on Saturday with the Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band.”

Single day admission tickets are $34.99 online. In-person tickets are $59.99 for general admission and $49.99 for junior and senior admissions. For more information visit here.