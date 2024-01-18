Lake Compounce seeking input for 2024 souvenir cup design

There’s snow and ice on the ground, but it’s never too early to think about summer and Lake Compounce is asking people to vote on the design for a 2024 souvenir cup.

The nearly 100-year-old Wildcat Roller Coaster will reopen this summer with a new track after renovation over the last year.

To celebrate, Lake Compounce is featuring Wildcat on its 2024 souvenir cup, which is included with gold or platinum season passes.

Lake Compounce said the cup will also be available for purchase this summer and include free soda all season long.

Voting goes until Jan. 23.

How to vote for Lake Compounce 2024 Souvenir Cup

You can vote through Facebook and Instagram.