Lanes of I-691 East in Meriden closed after tractor-trailer fire

Interstate 691 East was closed in Meriden on Thursday morning because of a tractor-trailer fire and two lanes remain closed hours later.

State troopers were called to I-691 East near exit 2A around 1:33 a.m. and the driver reported a wheel-related failure, a lockup, while going uphill.

The cabin was already catching fire when the driver pulled over to the shoulder, according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

All lanes of I-691 East were closed.

As of 7 a.m., the right and center lanes are closed.