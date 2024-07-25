Meriden

Lanes of I-691 East in Meriden closed after tractor-trailer fire

Department of Transportation

Interstate 691 East was closed in Meriden on Thursday morning because of a tractor-trailer fire and two lanes remain closed hours later.

State troopers were called to I-691 East near exit 2A around 1:33 a.m. and the driver reported a wheel-related failure, a lockup, while going uphill.

The cabin was already catching fire when the driver pulled over to the shoulder, according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes of I-691 East were closed.

As of 7 a.m., the right and center lanes are closed.

