Lawmakers Mourn ‘Devastating Loss' of Rep. Quentin Williams

The State Capitol is in a state of mourning.

Lawmakers, community members, friends and family are grieving following the tragic passing of Representative Quentin “Q” Williams.

He died following a fiery crash in Cromwell Thursday morning.

“He was the embodiment of life and what it meant to be alive,” said Rep. Christine Palm, D – Chester.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Williams is being remembered by fellow lawmakers including Palm who called him one of her closest friends at the State Capitol.

“He made us all hopeful. He made us angry, not at him, but he reminded us of the anger we feel about the injustice that made us want to run in the first place,” Palm said.

Palm says Q – as he was better known – was passionate about issues including wealth inequity, education and housing.

Things the 39-year-old talked about on his Facebook page over the years.

“I’m going to keep moving forward in the progress I know we all want,” Williams said in one video.

On Wednesday, Williams was sworn into a third term representing Middletown.

“He was someone who knew everyone in Middletown, people across the state of Connecticut. A larger than life character,” said Sen. Matt Lesser, D - Middletown.

After a celebratory mood at the Inaugural Ball, his death soon after led to mourning on both sides of the aisle.

House Majority Leader Jason Rojas called him “an amazing human being” and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora wrote that "his tragic passing is a devastating loss.”

“He was everyone’s brother, everyone’s best friend in the room. He was always just there for us,” said Rep. Christine Conley, D – Groton.

Now, many are making sure this rising star is not forgotten.

“We’ve started thinking right away not only bills he would want us to carry across the finish line but how to memorialize him and keep him alive in a way that is really meaningful,” Palm said.

Legislative leaders say the State Capitol Complex will be closed on Friday and all business is canceled due to Williams’ passing. Buildings will reopen on Monday.