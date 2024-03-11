Banned books

Lawmakers look to enact procedures regarding removal of controversial library books

By Mike Savino

NBC Universal, Inc.

School boards around Connecticut are having heated debates about which books belong in schools.

Some lawmakers are looking to set rules on when and how to remove books from a library.

“I think librarians see themselves as leaders and the ones who hold and guard knowledge and the opportunity to access that,” Rep. Jeff Currey, (D-East Hartford) said Monday.

The bill requires school boards to give a reason when deciding to remove a book from school libraries. It also lists certain reasons that are not allowed as rationales for banning books.

Proponents said during a public hearing at the Legislative Office Building that the bill will help preserve books meant to give students a different perspective.

“It's important to keep all information and all books in our schools,” East Hartford eighth-grader Louis Haberlandt said.

Some parents said the bill will take away their ability to determine what their children can read.

“(W)hich is basically to me a ban on local control,” Susan Zabohonski, of Southington, said.

The bill states school boards cannot remove books because of their religious or political views of board members or due to the author or character’s identity -- including their race, nationality, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation. 

The bill would also protect books about sexual health. Republicans said those decisions should be up to local school boards.

“There's nobody that knows about what’s appropriate for a child than their parent,” Mitch Bolinsky, (R-Newtown) said.

