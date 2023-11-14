Lawsuit claims ‘carelessness' by Hartford leaders after 13-year-old's fentanyl-related death

A lawsuit has been filed in connection to the death of a 13-year-old student at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford last year.

The suit was filed Monday on behalf of Ethan Hernandez-Reyes, who died of a fentanyl overdose at the school on Jan. 13, 2022. It was filed against the City of Hartford and the City of Hartford Board of Education.

Two other students who came in contact with the substance were hospitalized and ultimately released. Hernandez-Reyes died of fentanyl exposure two days after the incident.

In the lawsuit, it states that Hernandez-Reyes was in gym class when the teacher noticed that he didn't look well. The suit claims he went to sit on a nearby gym mat and was later found lying down.

According to the lawsuit, the teacher tried to wake him up, but he was unresponsive. The school nurse responded and tried to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived. He died at Connecticut Children's two days later.

The family of Hernandez-Reyes claims that the boy's death was "caused by the negligence and carelessness of the City of Hartford, its agent, servant and/or employee," the lawsuit states. It goes on to say that the gym teacher was aware that the boy was lying on a gym mat, yet she "failed to check on his well-being," and "failed to promptly get emergency medical assistance."

The Hartford school district issued the following statement in relation to the lawsuit:

"Hartford Public Schools remains committed to creating safe, nurturing educational environments. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority. Due to the pending litigation, we will not issue further comment."

Investigators found 40 small bags of what was later determined to be fentanyl in powder form. The bags were found in two classrooms and the gymnasium.

Students were kept in lockdown and as they were dismissed, students had to ensure that their shoes were decontaminated in case they had been exposed.

Police said they believe a student brought the bags of fentanyl into the school. No additional information was immediately available.