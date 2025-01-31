Lawsuit filed against PURA alleges the chairman ‘abused authority'

The cost of your electricity is the focus of a new lawsuit filed by Eversource and Avangrid - which owns United Illuminating.

The electric companies are suing Connecticut's top regulator, claiming the chairman of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, is making all the decisions in the rate-setting process.

In the lawsuit, Eversource and Avangrid said decisions should be made by the majority of commissioners - not just the chairman.

"Unfortunately, certain actors at PURA have undertaken a number of unlawful procedures that have the effect of reducing what the legislature intentionally designed as a multi-member agency to the province of one commissioner," the lawsuit reads.

PURA's job is to ensure that Connecticut's investor-owned utilities provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable utility service and infrastructure.

Eversource said they are not commenting beyond the lawsuit. Avangrid and PURA have not responded to our request for comment.

You can read the lawsuit below.