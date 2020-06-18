Laz Parking Employees Piloting New Touch-Less Health Screening Technology in Hartford

Laz Parking employees in Hartford are piloting a new touch-less health screening technology.

Getting employees back into the workplace safely is a challenge many companies are navigating right now.

Laz Parking, based in Hartford, is testing out a possible solution.

Employees have to stop at a kiosk and scan a bar code before taking their temperature on the kiosk to go inside.

“All it gives you is a green to go. A red if you're not able to go," said Andi Campbell, Senior Vice President of HR for Laz Parking.

The hope of the screening service is to help safely and efficiently re-open businesses.

“Here is really just a health monitor. What's your temperature? Those are the types of things we need to accept as a community. I know folks are nervous of it, but if we have a chance to reopen and have a stronger economy, these are the things that are going to be necessary," said Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz.

The creation of what's called the "Laz Prescreen" is a joint partnership with the parking company, tech provider Parsons and Vizsafe of Rhode Island.

The kiosks are made in Massachusetts.

The companies say this technology won't compromise your privacy, but will help people feel more comfortable when they go back to work.

“We have linked this with a smart phone as a way to be able to just track whether that person passes or fails. We're not storing any facial images, any records,” said Peter Mottur, founder & CEO of Vizsafe.

Laz Parking implemented them into their Hartford office Monday.

If an employee's temperature is high, a supervisor is flagged to get them resources for help.

Another pilot project is underway at a retirement community in D.C.

Touch-less technology could become more common in the wake of COVID closures.

“Anywhere where people gather, this technology works and again, for here, it's a piece of mind for employees coming back to work,” said Mark Briggs, Senior Vice President of Parsons