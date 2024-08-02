LifeStar dispatched to crash on Route 197 in Union, serious injuries reported

A portion of Route 197 is closed in Union Thursday night after a serious crash near the Woodstock town line.

Authorities said the one-vehicle crash occurred between Route 171 and Route 198 just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Serious injuries were reported, and LifeStar was dispatched to the scene.

Officials from the state police and Union Volunteer Fire Department said the area will be closed for an extended period of time due to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.