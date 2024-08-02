Union

LifeStar dispatched to crash on Route 197 in Union, serious injuries reported

By Cat Murphy

Union Volunteer Fire Department

A portion of Route 197 is closed in Union Thursday night after a serious crash near the Woodstock town line.

Authorities said the one-vehicle crash occurred between Route 171 and Route 198 just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Serious injuries were reported, and LifeStar was dispatched to the scene.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Officials from the state police and Union Volunteer Fire Department said the area will be closed for an extended period of time due to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Union
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us