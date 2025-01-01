Lightning likely started house fire in Ledyard: officials

A house in Ledyard caught fire early Wednesday morning and fire officials believe that lightning caused the blaze.

A lineman from Eversource saw smoke coming from the home around 2:30 a.m. and the company called 911 to report it, according to the fire department.

Firefighters found a fire in the laundry and utility room and it extended to part of the attic, fire officials said.

They said a lightning strike from the line of thunderstorms that moved through the area is the suspected cause of the fire.

The homeowner was not home and crews battled the fire in around an hour.

The Ledyard fire marshal’s office is investigating.