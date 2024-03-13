Liquor license suspended at East Haven bar after weekend shooting

An East Haven bar's liquor license has been suspended indefinitely after a shooting that happened overnight Sunday.

The police department said two people were arrested after a fight broke out at Rumba Café and Grill on Main Street.

Police responded to the bar just after 1:30 a.m. Responding officers saw a large group of people dispersing from the bar, and several fights were happening inside, according to police.

Gunshots were heard and officers determined that they came from the back of the building. Police said the gunshots were fired into the ceiling and no one was hurt.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officers located two suspects and they were taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Authorities also found two firearms hidden under a nearby trash can. They were both reported stolen from out of state, police said.

The bar's liquor permit is suspended pending a hearing with the Department of Consumer Protection's Liquor Control Commission. The bar can't operate in any capacity until a resolution is reached with the state.

In a letter to the DCP, East Haven's deputy police chief wrote that "such instances of violence at Rumba Café are not isolated ones." He noted 23 other instances since April 2021 where police either conducted a drug investigation or responded to calls pertaining fights, unruly crowds and assaults, according to officials.

Because of these incidents, a bar closing detail was assigned and yet, these incidents keep on happening, according to a DCP spokesperson.

“We are fortunate that nobody was seriously injured or killed as a result of the gunshots fired at Rumba Café last weekend,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “It is clear this establishment is operated in a way that poses a serious risk to the community, that could eventually result in a serious injury or death."

One of the men faces charges including reckless endangerment, breach of peace and more. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

The other man that was taken into custody faces charges including breach and peace and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on March 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-468-3820.