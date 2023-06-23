Local pasta chain to close four of its five Connecticut stores

The Connecticut-based "gourmet-to-go" chain Pasta Vita plans to close four of its five locations, according to an announcement made by the company on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the business said that its stores in Avon, Wethersfield, South Windsor, and the one inside Mohegan Sun will permanently close on July 14, 2023.

The announcement says that the licensee of those four locations made the decision to close the retail stores. The original location in Old Saybrook will remain open, as it is still wholly owned by founders Rich Cersosimo and Chef Lou Castanho.

Pasta Vita gift cards will still be honored at all stores while they are still open.

The business says it is celebrating its 30th year of operation in Connecticut this year.