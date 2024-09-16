Local reaction to apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump in Florida

Former FBI Special Agent Kenneth Gray weighed in on the investigation into who was behind what the FBI calls the apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“They will throw whatever resources necessary to figure out who this guy is and what motivated him,” Gray, a University of New Haven criminal justice distinguished lecturer, said.

At the time, Trump was golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Secret Service was moving with him and advancing to the next hole to be able to make sure there was no threat ahead of him and detected this threat. And so yes, law enforcement worked,” Gray said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In Connecticut, Senate Republicans released a statement and wrote in part:

“It is a relief to know that former President Trump is safe. This is yet another sad day for our country. This is yet another day which could have been far more tragic. We again thank God it wasn’t. Violence has no place in politics.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote on X:

“Like other Americans, I’m glad former President Trump is safe, & grateful for law enforcement professionals’ swift & effective action. Political violence is unacceptable—it has no place in America.”

After an attempted assassination two months ago at a campaign rally, Trump’s security had already been increased before Sunday’s events.

“The fact that this person got this close, it makes me wonder if maybe they will reevaluate President Trump's movement. I mean being out on a golf course like this, even his own golf course, he's still at risk,” Gray said.

With the election still about 50 days away, this has been an unprecedented campaign season, including with extremists, according to Gray.

“They are taking actions that we have not seen before this many times before an election,” Gray said.

Gray added Trump’s security is not as comprehensive as that of President Biden’s.

He says the protection for a current president is enormous and requires extensive planning and resources.