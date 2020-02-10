Puerto Rico

Local, State Leaders Call for Release of Disaster Relief Funding

By Dominique Moody

NBCUniversal, Inc.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Puerto Rican leaders joined forces Monday to demand the immediate release of disaster relief funding for families still suffering in Puerto Rico.

Thousands of Puerto Rican residents are without daily essentials like water, power, and shelter.

Earthquakes rattled the Southern portion of Puerto Rico in January. The natural disasters left behind shattered buildings, cracked roads and the destruction of many homes.

Local

Puerto Rico 18 mins ago

Waterbury Organization Joins Effort to Help Puerto Rican Families

opioid crisis 3 hours ago

Trumbull Offers Free Anti-Overdose Training and Naloxone Kits for Residents

The team is putting the pressure on the Department of Housing and Urban Development to eliminate unnecessary preconditions.

"Fellow Americans have been denied reliever and recovery aid that they desperately need," said Blumenthal. "The needs of Puerto Ricans are so grave."

The leaders said the island has yet to receive sufficient funds for daily essentials. Many families are working to repair leftover damages from a series of earthquakes and aftershocks.

Across Connecticut, towns are stepping up to provide education, clothes and even sheltering.

Many community leaders said the work is just the beginning, but they are dedicated to helping families inside the state and back on the island.

Dr. Miguel A. Cardona is Connecticut Commissioner of Education.

"A lot of the families who are here need our help," said Dr. Miguel A. Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of education. "They are coming to our location to hear what is being done to help the families.

The Hartford Parade Organization will send their first group to help families on the island, next Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoConnecticutPuerto Rico Earthquakes
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us