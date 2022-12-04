Lt. DeMonte's Family Lights North Haven Christmas Tree

North Haven held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Sunday.

While the tree was as bright as ever, this year the spirit of love and kindness really took center stage.

There was a tribute to two families including the loved ones of a fallen police officer.

The honor of flicking the switch for the tree went to two young children who lost their father, Bristol Police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte.

Hundreds turned out to see the Christmas Tree Lighting on the North Haven Green. But they also paid tribute to two families who have gone through incredibly difficult times. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/i4LYi9EIFa — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) December 5, 2022

“I am proud to raise my family here and I know Dustin was too,” said Laura DeMonte, wife of Lt. Dustin DeMonte.

Laura DeMonte told the crowd of hundreds about how the support of family and the community is so important during the hardest of times.

DeMonte was one of two officers killed in an ambush shooting in October.

“You have been my kids' and my lifeboat in our very worst storm. You are the reason we get by day-to-day and will be okay and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that,” said DeMonte.

Also among the special guests was a family from Ukraine.

“After all these months of going back and forth and running away from evil, evil power, it’s such a relief to be with you,” said Kostyantyn Yermakov.

The Yermakovs fled war-torn Ukraine and eventually ended up in North Haven.

Their 16-year-son showed his appreciation for his new friends at high school.

“I’m really glad I have you in my life. Without you I wouldn’t have known what I would have done,” said Daniil Yermakov.

Two families who have faced extraordinarily painful and challenging times.

Both are thankful for the community that has supported them.

“North Haven will continue to rally around both the Yermakovs and the DeMonte family,” said Michael Freda, North Haven First Selectman.

Also thanking the crowd for their support were Bristol’s mayor and police chief who also took part in the ceremony.