Major baby product retailer to close all stores, including last CT location

All buybuy BABY locations will be closed by Oct. 18-31, including Connecticut's West Hartford location.

The last Connecticut store can be found at 1433 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110, will be closing its doors.

This comes after years of discussion of Bed Bath and Beyond owner, discussing on selling buybuy BABY.

The store will continue to accept buybuy BABY gift cards as payments through Oct. 31.

You will still be able to shop online at buybuybaby.com.