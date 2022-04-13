Teen Shot on Orange Street in Hartford

Hartford Police are investigating after a male was shot in the area of 70 Orange St. Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:25 p.m., officers arrived at the scene after a report that shots had been fired.

Responding officers said evidence of gunfire was located. While at the scene, an 18-year-old arrived at an area hospital with what police said is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Tips Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).