Hartford

Teen Shot on Orange Street in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Hartford Police are investigating after a male was shot in the area of 70 Orange St. Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:25 p.m., officers arrived at the scene after a report that shots had been fired.

Responding officers said evidence of gunfire was located. While at the scene, an 18-year-old arrived at an area hospital with what police said is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Tips Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us