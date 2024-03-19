Waterford

Police look for man accused of hitting bicyclist and taking off in Waterford

By Angela Fortuna

Waterford Police

The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man that is accused of hitting a bicyclist and driving off Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they are looking to identify the driver of a 1990s light-colored Honda Accord. The vehicle was involved in an evading accident involving a minor.

The crash happened in front of Sam's Mart at the corner of Boston Post Road and Clark Lane just before 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Winters at 860-442-9451 ext. 2281 or at rwinters@waterfordct.org.

