Man Accused of Crashing Into Gas Pump, Sparking Fire in Meriden

Police have arrested a man who is accused of passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road then crashing into a gas pump and sparking a fire in Meriden on Sunday.

Officers were called to the gas station on Cook Avenue after getting a report of a crash and fire.

Authorities said 24-year-old Ricardo Lopez was recklessly driving by passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road while traveling south on Cook Avenue.

At one point, investigators said Lopez lost control of his vehicle and veered out of the travel lane into the parking lot of the gas station. In the parking lot, police said Lopez's vehicle rolled and then struck the gas pumps before igniting a fire.

No injuries were reported.

Lopez is facing charges including reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast and unsafe passing. He is due in court on April 18.

