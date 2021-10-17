Man Accused of Crashing Into Vehicle Head-on While Driving Wrong Way on I-91 in North Haven

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of crashing head-on into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in North Haven on Saturday night.

Troopers were called to I-91 north near exit 12 around 7:10 p.m. after getting a report of a driver going northbound in the southbound lanes.

While responding, state police said it was reported that the same vehicle hit multiple cars including one head-on and continued northbound.

State police then found the vehicle and stopped it on I-91 south between exits 14 and 15 in Wallingford, authorities said.

According to investigators, the driver, later identified as 55-year-old Matteo Annunziata, of Middletown, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Annunziata was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be evaluated and was later placed under arrested.

State police said Annunziata was issued a misdemeanor summons for charges including evading responsibility with a motor vehicle, failure to maintain established lane, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving the wrong way on a limited access highway.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on October 29.