Man Accused of Cutting Security Wires to Steal Phones, Tablet From Fairfield Store

Police are investigating after a man allegedly cut security wires and stole multiple phones and a tablet from a store in Fairfield on Saturday night.

Officers said two men entered the Verizon store on Black Rock Turnpike around 5:20 p.m.

While inside, they went directly to the first display, where authorities said one of the men cut the security wires to a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and a Samsung Galaxy Tab E.

The man then asked several times where the iPhones were and police said he threatened to use physical violence if the store clerk did not comply.

According to officers, the man then went to the iPhone display and cut the security wire for an iPhone 11 and an iPhone XS Max.

During the robbery, the second man was walking around the store on his cell phone, police added.

Both men then ran from the scene in a northbound direction through the parking lot, officers said. Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840. You can also text FPD to 274637 along with your tip. Tips may also be submitted online here.