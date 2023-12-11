New Britain

Man accused of killing New Britain woman is back in CT to face murder charges

The man accused of killing a woman in her New Britain apartment earlier this month has been transported back to Connecticut to face murder charges, according to police.

Police said Moenisha Collins was found shot and killed in her apartment on Fairview Street on Dec. 1. Her family told NBC Connecticut that she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Collins' family said the 27-year-old also leaves behind a young daughter, and was expecting with her suspected killer, 46-year-old Vincent Blair.

According to Moenisha's family, Blair was her boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby. They said she was trying to get out of the relationship.

Blair reportedly fled from Connecticut to Pennsylvania, and was transported back to the state on Monday. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Blair with murder.

Police said Blair is being held on a $5 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

