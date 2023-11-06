Waterbury

Man accused of shooting 14-year-old at multi-family home in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man who is accused of shooting a 14-year-old at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Friday has been arrested and is due in court on Monday.

Officers were called to a multi-family home on Silver Street around 6:45 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

Police said they found a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound in a common hallway at the home. He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital and was later transferred to Connecticut Children's.

The teenager's injuries are described as life-threatening and he is currently in stable condition.

Detectives identified 35-year-old Axel Maldonado, of Waterbury, as a suspect. On Saturday, he was charged in connection to the shooting.

Maldonado is facing charges including criminal attempt at murder with special circumstances, assault, reckless endangerment, risk of injury, criminal use of a weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal transfer of a pistol and illegal alteration of a firearm.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
