Enfield

Man Accused of Trying to Shoot Upskirt Videos at Enfield Kohl's

Enfield Police Department

Enfield police have arrested a man on voyeurism charges after a report of a "peeping Tom" at the local Kohl's store.

Police said in August they were called in by store security after a man allegedly filed women's backsides in an effort to obtain "upskirt" videos. Officers found the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ryan Joseph Parks, at a nearby McDonald's. According to police, Parks had more than 500 of video files on his phone, 23 of which met the criteria for voyeurism.

Parks was arrested by warrant on Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday. His bond was set at $20,000 and he is due in court on November 12.

