Man allegedly yells racial slur at woman, threatens her with axe in Colchester: police

By Angela Fortuna

A man accused of yelling racial slurs and threatening a woman with an axe in Colchester has been arrested, according to state police.

Troopers said they were called to Harrington Court in Colchester on Monday afternoon for a reported disturbance.

A woman told authorities that she was walking to a local business from her nearby home when she encountered a man who allegedly picked up an axe and walked towards her.

The woman told police that she knows the man. He allegedly held the axe horizontally with both of his hands and pushed the axe handle against the woman, pushing her backwards, she told police.

While this happened, the woman said he yelled at her to get off his property, using profanity and a racial slur. She wasn't hurt, but she said the man's actions caused her to fear for her safety, troopers said.

State police found the axe at the scene and took it into evidence. The man was later taken into custody, but police said he was uncooperative during his arrest. Officers said the man verbally threatened to bomb Troop K and kill troopers upon his release.

The man faces charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace, threatening, interfering with an officer and more. He was held on a $100,000 bond and is in Department of Corrections custody.

The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit was made aware of the incident. Police are investigating.

