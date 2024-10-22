Man arrested in connection to deadly crash on Route 10 in Avon

Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash on Route 10 in Avon earlier this year.

The Avon Police Department said Timothy Preiser, 63, turned himself in on an arrest warrant on Oct. 9.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving three vehicles on Route 10, or Waterville Road, around 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Police said three drivers were taken to the hospital, and one of them later died. She has been identified as Jill Ayers, 48, of Barkhamsted.

Authorities said Preiser was one of the other two drivers involved. He allegedly crossed over into the other side of traffic and crashed into Ayers.

Preiser faces charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was held on a $245,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 6.

The investigation remains ongoing.