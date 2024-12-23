Man arrested for manslaughter after deadly crash on Route 163 in Bozrah

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened on Route 163 in Bozrah this April.

State police said the passenger in a 2012 Mazda 3i was thrown from the car when the driver went off Route 163, or Bozrah Street, at Bishop Road on April 7 and hit two mailboxes, two utility poles, a metal guardrail and an embankment.

The passenger, identified as Frank Levanto, 19, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died about two weeks later, police said.

The driver, 20-year-old Michael Cream, sustained minor injuries and has been arrested on manslaughter charges.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He was driving about 105 miles per hour right before the crash happened, according to an arrest warrant.

Cream turned himself into police on Monday. He also faces charges for engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving, and he's being held on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone who saw the crash or has video of it is asked to call Trooper Christopher Brett at Troop E at 860-848-6500.