Man arrested for DUI after New Year's Eve crash in Rocky Hill

A man accused of causing a serious injury crash in Rocky Hill on New Year's Eve has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Police said David Ferrari, 35, of Haddam, was taken into custody on several charges Tuesday in connection to a crash that happened on Dec. 31, 2023.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 6:45 p.m. about a crash on West Street at the Gilbert Avenue intersection and they found one of the two vehicles involved had rolled over.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the car that was hit was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators learned that Ferrari was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Before that, he allegedly cut off a GPS-monitoring bracelet, which was issued before the crash happened.

He also allegedly fled the state after the crash. Officials obtained several warrants and ultimately arrested Ferrari on April 23.

He faces charges including operating under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, assault with a motor vehicle and more. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Ferrari was also processed for three outstanding warrants out of Middletown. He is being held on a separate $2.5 million bond for those charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.