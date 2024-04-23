Rocky Hill

Man arrested for DUI after New Year's Eve crash in Rocky Hill

By Angela Fortuna

Crash on West Street in Rocky Hill on December 31 02023
NBC Connecticut

A man accused of causing a serious injury crash in Rocky Hill on New Year's Eve has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Police said David Ferrari, 35, of Haddam, was taken into custody on several charges Tuesday in connection to a crash that happened on Dec. 31, 2023.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 6:45 p.m. about a crash on West Street at the Gilbert Avenue intersection and they found one of the two vehicles involved had rolled over.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the car that was hit was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators learned that Ferrari was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Before that, he allegedly cut off a GPS-monitoring bracelet, which was issued before the crash happened.

He also allegedly fled the state after the crash. Officials obtained several warrants and ultimately arrested Ferrari on April 23.

He faces charges including operating under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, assault with a motor vehicle and more. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Local

Windham 11 mins ago

State police look for woman who tried to steal thousands from CT bankers

UConn 11 mins ago

National champion UConn Huskies to ring New York Stock Exchange opening bell Wednesday

Ferrari was also processed for three outstanding warrants out of Middletown. He is being held on a separate $2.5 million bond for those charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us