Man Arrested in Connection to 2020 Fatal Crash in Cheshire

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash that happened in Cheshire last year.
Officers said they took 24-year-old Kyle Dumouchel, of Meriden, into custody on an active arrest warrant on Friday.
According to police, the warrant stemmed from a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of Highland Road, also known as Route 10, and School House Road on Sept. 22, 2020.
Authorities said the crash involved a sedan and a pickup and 24-year-old Jason Ventura, of Meriden, died in the crash.
Investigators said Dumouchel is facing charges including manslaughter with a motor vehicle, manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, reckless driving, improper use of a license/registration, illegal possession of less than 1/2 ounce of cannabis-type substance, operating a vehicle without a license and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Dumouchel is being held on a $150,000 bound and is due in court on Monday.