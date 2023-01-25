Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington

A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January.

State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.

Investigators say Jackson was speeding and lost control of his pickup truck while driving on I-84 East. His pickup sideswiped one car in the eastbound lanes, before crossing the median and hitting two cars that were in the westbound lanes of I-84, according to police.

Jackson's truck burst into flames and also caused one of the other vehicles, a Toyota Camry with two people inside, to catch fire as well, witnesses told police.

The driver of the vehicle that caught on fire, identified as 21-year-old Nia McDougald, of Windsor, died of her injuries. The passenger in that vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Chancellor Ross, of Hartford, also later died of his injuries.

Authorities said Jackson and his passenger also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Jackson did not have any evidence of alcohol or drug use at the time of the crash, police said.

Jackson turned himself into Troop H on Monday. He is facing two charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and failure to renew registration. He is due in court on February 3.