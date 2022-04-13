Man Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired Incident in Manchester

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident in Manchester on Monday.

Officers were called to North Fairfield Street around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance and a possible gunshot heard.

When police arrived, they said multiple witnesses reported an altercation involving a man who brandished a gun and fired a single shot into the air.

Authorities said the man was identified as 28-year-old Gustin Douglas, of Manchester. He reportedly left the scene in a gray or silver sedan that was believed to be an Infiniti.

According to investigators, Douglas was found a short time later and was taken into custody without incident. The gun used in the incident was not found at the time of arrest, they added.

Douglas is facing charges including breach of peace, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said the vehicle believed to have been used during the incident is a 2013 Inifiniti M37. It was later found and secured by police.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Davis at (860) 643-3357.