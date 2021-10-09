Man Arrested in Connection to Stabbing, Armed Robbery, Police Pursuit in Waterbury

Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing, an armed robbery and a police pursuit that all happened in Waterbury within the last week.

Last Sunday, officers said a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back on Pine Street and 50-year-old Barry Mason, of Naugatuck, was a suspect. Police held a valid arrest warrant for him.

In addition to the stabbing, investigators said Mason was considered a suspect in an armed robbery at the Winzz Gas Station on East Main Street in Waterbury on Thursday. During the incident, investigators said the clerk sustained non-life threatening injuries due to an assault from Mason.

On Friday afternoon, officers said they attempted to stop a Lexus being driven by Mason. During the stop, authorities said Mason fled from officers and entered onto the I-84 west ramp.

When Mason was on the highway, police said he rear-ended one vehicle and caused that vehicle to hit a traffic trailer on the highway. Neither driver was injured.

Mason then tried to evade the accident and went on to hit another vehicle before causing disabling damage to his own vehicle, according to police.

Police said Mason and his passenger fled on foot from the car and after a brief foot pursuit, both were quickly apprehended.

Mason has been served with a warrant for the stabbing for charges including assault on a public safety officer, assault, operating a vehicle without a license, insufficient insurance, disobeying an officer's signal and evading responsibility.

He was also charged with robbery, assault with a firearm and larceny in connection to the armed robbery.

Investigators said Mason is also facing new charges for the incident on Thursday night. Inside Mason's vehicle and on his person, officers said they found various amounts of drug paraphernalia, two bags of heroin, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, ammunition, a machete knife and one silver-colored airsoft BB handgun.

For Thursday's incident, Mason is facing charges including engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control signal, interfering with an officer, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession near a school zone, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.

In addition to that, Mason also had three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court, police said. He remains in police custody at this time.