meriden

Man arrested in connection to stabbing that left person seriously hurt in Meriden

Meriden_May_Restore_Community_Policing_Unit.jpg

Meriden police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man several times, and fleeing the area on Sept. 30.

The police department said they were called to a reported stabbing on Cottage Street at about 3:40 a.m. Responding officers found a man with several stab wounds to his back.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It's unclear how he is doing at this time.

Investigators identified a suspect and he was ultimately arrested on first-degree assault charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

meridenstabbing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us