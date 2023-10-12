Man arrested in connection to stabbing that left person seriously hurt in Meriden

Meriden police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man several times, and fleeing the area on Sept. 30.

The police department said they were called to a reported stabbing on Cottage Street at about 3:40 a.m. Responding officers found a man with several stab wounds to his back.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It's unclear how he is doing at this time.

Investigators identified a suspect and he was ultimately arrested on first-degree assault charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.