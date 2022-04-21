Man Arrested in Connection to Triple Fatal Overdose in Stamford

A Norwalk man has been arrested in connection to a Stamford triple fatal overdose that took place in 2020, according to police.

Stamford Police arrested 38-year-old Xavier Flores after a 21-month-long investigation.

According to Stamford Police, officers received a call that three people were unresponsive in a car parked near St. Benedict Circle at Dale Street.

Emergency crews responded and administered multiple doses of Narcan to try and revive them.

Police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was transported to Stamford Hospital where he later died.

Investigators began their investigation into the triple fatal overdose in July 2020. Police said they used different techniques such as making undercover fentanyl purchases and they obtained numerous arrest warrants.

After keeping surveillance on Flores, police arrested him on Wednesday.

He has a combined bond of $4 million.

Flores is facing several charges including manslaughter and seven counts of sale of narcotics.